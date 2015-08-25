BRIEF-QAF Ltd announces strategic review of primary production business in Australia
* Commenced preparatory work and has appointed relevant professional parties to assist with strategic review
Aug 25 Silkeborg IF Invest A/S :
* H1 net sales 34.9 million Danish crowns ($5.38 million) versus 26.9 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBIT 8.3 million crowns versus 1.5 million crowns year ago
* Adjusts group profit forecast for 2015 to profit to 5 million - 8 million crowns including gain on sale of investment property and before adjustments and tax from 2 million - 6 million crowns
* Application to Singapore Exchange for extension of time to announce fy2016 results and hold annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: