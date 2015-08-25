Aug 25 Silkeborg IF Invest A/S :

* H1 net sales 34.9 million Danish crowns ($5.38 million) versus 26.9 million crowns year ago

* H1 EBIT 8.3 million crowns versus 1.5 million crowns year ago

* Adjusts group profit forecast for 2015 to profit to 5 million - 8 million crowns including gain on sale of investment property and before adjustments and tax from 2 million - 6 million crowns

($1 = 6.4916 Danish crowns)