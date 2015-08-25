BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies March-qtr profit rises almost three-fold
* Net profit in March quarter was 303.2 million rupees last year; income from operations was 3.65 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Net Insight Ab
* Net Insight says wins order
* Net Insight says selected by SIS LIVE, one of the UK's leading broadcast connectivity experts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net profit in March quarter was 303.2 million rupees last year; income from operations was 3.65 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RIB Software and SWARCO sign a phase-II-contract (no. 16/2017) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)