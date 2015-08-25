India tweaks rules to help resolve banks' $150 bln bad debt problem
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 5 The Indian government on Friday tweaked rules to help tackle the record $150 billion in troubled debt accumulated in the nation's banks.
Aug 25 BGE SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Katowice Court approves the company's arrangements with creditors agreed at the meeting held on June 23
* Memorial production partners successfully completes financial restructuring