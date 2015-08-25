BRIEF-IJM Plantations says produced FFB 106,926 mt in April
* April FFB produced 106,926 mt; April crude palm oil produced 18,945 mt; April palm kernel producted 3,601 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2pg8ILS) Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Rizzoli Corriere Della Sera Mediagroup SpA :
* H1 net loss 95.4 million euros ($109.0 million) versus loss of 70 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 591.9 million euros versus 611.1 million euros a year ago
* Extends exclusivity period with Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA for sale of RCS Libri until September 30
Source text: bit.ly/1hEk6gB
