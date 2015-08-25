BRIEF-Lorenzo Int'l applies for extension of time to hold AGM
* Application to Singapore Exchange for extension of time to announce fy2016 results and hold annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Rainbow Tours SA :
* July 2015 revenue 206.8 million zlotys ($56.0 million), up 22.9 percent year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6943 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Application to Singapore Exchange for extension of time to announce fy2016 results and hold annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "business remains on track toward its full-year target of 25% to 35% revenue growth over 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: