Aug 25 Sumol+Compal SA :

* H1 net profit of 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million) versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* H1 turnover 175.6 million euros versus 146.3 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 21.3 million euros, up 27.2 percent versus year ago

* Says net debt at end of June at 241.0 million euros versus 270.5 million euros at end of June, 2014

* Says 32.9 percent of sales volume made in international markets

* Sees turnover and operating result in 2015 significantly higher than year ago, despite expected slowdown in its growth in H2

Source text: bit.ly/1hZf1j3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)