BRIEF-IJM Plantations says produced FFB 106,926 mt in April
* April FFB produced 106,926 mt; April crude palm oil produced 18,945 mt; April palm kernel producted 3,601 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2pg8ILS) Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Sumol+Compal SA :
* H1 net profit of 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million) versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* H1 turnover 175.6 million euros versus 146.3 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 21.3 million euros, up 27.2 percent versus year ago
* Says net debt at end of June at 241.0 million euros versus 270.5 million euros at end of June, 2014
* Says 32.9 percent of sales volume made in international markets
* Sees turnover and operating result in 2015 significantly higher than year ago, despite expected slowdown in its growth in H2
Source text: bit.ly/1hZf1j3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
