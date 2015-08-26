Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
* Preliminary audited group results and cash dividend declaration for the year ended 30 June 2015
* Headline earnings for year amounted to r270.4 million (2014: loss of r170.0 million)
* FY turnover at r5 528 million, 5 pct higher
* Translates into headline earnings per share of 160.1 cents (2014: loss of 100.8 cents)
* Board remains optimistic on group's medium term prospects, which view is tempered by recent material devaluation of rand
* Declared a final gross dividend out of income reserves of 81 cents per share in respect of year ended 30 June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.