BRIEF-L'azurde Company for Jewelry reports Q1 profit of 22 mln riyals
* Q1 operating revenue 121.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 26 Mekonomen
* Q2 revenue SEK 1,527 million (1,387)
* Q2 EBIT SEK 197 million (182)
* Q2 revenue was seen at SEK 1,450 million and EBIT at SEK 199 million on average in Reuters poll Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Q1 operating revenue 121.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sotherly hotels inc. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017