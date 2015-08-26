Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Omskshina OJSC :
* H1 profit for period 5.2 million roubles ($75,253.26) versus 31.3 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue 3.84 billion roubles versus 4.18 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1LvZhOd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.1000 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.