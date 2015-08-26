Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Firstextile AG :
* Q2 revenue totalling 39.6 million euros ($45.45 million)after 59.6 million euros in same period of 2014
* H1 EBIT amounted to 13.7 million euros representing a decline of 21.4 pct year-on-year (H1 2014: 17.4 million euros
* Net profit decreased by 31.1 pct from 13.6 million euros in first six months of 2014 to 9.4 million euros in same period of 2015
* Confirms 2015 guidance of total revenues between 213 million euros and 237 million euros and an EBIT margin of between 16 pct and 18 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8713 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.