Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Paddy Power Plc
* H1 operating profit growth of 33% to eur 80m, or 68% before eur 32m in new taxes and product fees
* Interim dividend up 20% to 60.0 cent per share
* Substantial strategic progress with product enhancements, new marketing campaigns and efficiency gains
* Substantial operational improvements in Italy, where net revenue grew by 24%, and operating costs fell by 19%
* Full year 2015 reported operating profit expected to be ahead of 2014 and consensus market forecast
* Net revenue up 25% with strong double digit growth across all online and retail divisions
* Expects full year 2015 reported operating profit to be a mid to high single digit percentage
* Second half of year has started well Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.