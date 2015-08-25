Aug 25 RTX A/S :

* The Board of Directors in RTX A/S (RTX) has decited to exercise the authority to buy back shares granted by the Annual General Meeting on Jan. 26, 2015

* Share buy-back programme runs from Aug. 25, 2015 to Nov. 19,2015

* In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to 3 million Danish crowns ($464,310.04) Source text for Eikon:

