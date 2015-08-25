Aug 25 ECO Business Immobilien AG :

* H1 EBIT improved by 39.5 pct and came to 10.792 million euros ($12.37 million)

* H1 consolidated net income 5.099 million euros (H1 2014: 699,000 euros)

* H1 net sales at 38.987 million euros, after 19.083 million euros in the comparable period last year