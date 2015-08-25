Aug 25 Varengold Bank AG :

* Interest income of company increased from 807,000 euros ($925,951.80) in first half of 2014 to 1.128 million euros in first half of 2015

* H1 net commission income recorded an increase from 673,000 euros to 1.524 million euros and was primarily driven by capital markets division

* H1 result of ordinary business activity of Varengold Bank AG amounted to -2.456 million euros (H1 2014: -1.333 million euros)

* H1 negative net interest income of 1.168 million euros was achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8715 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)