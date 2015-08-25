BRIEF-Hufvudstaden Q1 profit after tax down at SEK 472 million
* Q1 NET REVENUE AMOUNTED TO SEK 452 MILLION (431), AN INCREASE OF 5 PER CENT
Aug 25 Rheintex Verwaltungs AG :
* To receive compensation following settlement in proceedings regarding former Bayer Schering shareholders, of around 1.2 million euros ($1.37 million) which will impact annual result positively
* Says only 1.89 pct in public hand, unable to meet requirement (Adds details on Yingde Gases boardroom battle, takeover approaches)