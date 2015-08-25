BRIEF-Russia's Metalloinvest says agrees to borrow at least $1.05 bln
May 5 Russian metals producer Metalloinvest says:
Aug 25 Newcap Holding A/S :
* H1 pre-tax profit 5 million Danish crowns ($765,509) versus loss 4 million crowns year ago
* H1 net interest and fee income 64 million crowns versus 64 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBTDA 15 million crowns versus 7 million crowns year ago
* Raises 2015 EBTDA outlook to 19 million crowns - 26 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5316 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Russian metals producer Metalloinvest says:
WASHINGTON, May 4 U.S. President Donald Trump, on his third try at overhauling Obamacare, sent no tweets attacking fellow Republicans, set no deadlines and issued no public ultimatums. Lawmakers who met with him said he spoke with them, not at them.