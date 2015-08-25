BRIEF-IJM Plantations says produced FFB 106,926 mt in April
* April FFB produced 106,926 mt; April crude palm oil produced 18,945 mt; April palm kernel producted 3,601 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2pg8ILS) Further company coverage:
Aug 25 Volkswagen
* Says vw brand sales was down 6.9 percent in july
* Says vw brand sales 457,800 vehicles in july
* Says vw brand sales was 3.4 million vehicles in jan-july Further company coverage:
* April FFB produced 106,926 mt; April crude palm oil produced 18,945 mt; April palm kernel producted 3,601 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2pg8ILS) Further company coverage:
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: