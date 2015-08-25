Aug 25 Ca Immobilien Anlagen Ag

* Says h1 net rental income fell by -7.4% to eur 60.5 m.

* Says h1 ebitda -29.6% below last year's level at eur 50.2 m.

* Says ffo i was increased to eur 37.7 m after first six months (eur 35.8 m in 2014)

* Says equity ratio on key date was 53.1% versus 53.2 % on 31.12.2014

* Says loan-to-value (ltv) ratio was 39% at end of june 2015

* Says strong second half-year expected

* Says targets for 2015 confirmed

* Says long-term revenue (ffo i) of around eur 80 m is expected (compared to eur 70 m in 2014)