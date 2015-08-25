BRIEF-Temasek's unit acquires stake in Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical - HKEx filing
May 5 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Aug 25 Ca Immobilien Anlagen Ag
* Says h1 net rental income fell by -7.4% to eur 60.5 m.
* Says h1 ebitda -29.6% below last year's level at eur 50.2 m.
* Says ffo i was increased to eur 37.7 m after first six months (eur 35.8 m in 2014)
* Says equity ratio on key date was 53.1% versus 53.2 % on 31.12.2014
* Says loan-to-value (ltv) ratio was 39% at end of june 2015
* Says strong second half-year expected
* Says targets for 2015 confirmed
* Says long-term revenue (ffo i) of around eur 80 m is expected (compared to eur 70 m in 2014)
* RHB Finex, Silverlake Capital and DFLL have mutually agreed to terminate the joint venture agreements through a notice of termination