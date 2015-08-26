Aug 26 Onesavings Bank Plc :
* Underlying profit before taxation increased 60 pct to 47.6
mln stg (H1 2014: 29.7 mln stg)
* Loans and advances grew by 17 pct in first half of 2015 to
4.6 bln stg (FY 2014: 3.9 bln stg)
* Continued focus on cost control and strong income growth
drove further reduction in cost: income ratio to 26 pct (1H
2014: 29 pct)
* Underlying return on equity increased to 31 pct (1H 2014:
30 pct)
* Interim dividend of 2.0 p per share (1/3 of annualised
2014 dividend)
* Have continued to grow loan book through our specialist
lending brands, supported by accretive portfolio acquisition
* H1 net interest margin 305 bps versus 282 bps
* Continue to support lending growth through our stable
retail funding franchise with retail deposits up almost £1bn
year-on-year to 4.6 bln stg
* Sheer demand and demographic growth prospects for private
rented property in UK are likely to keep market growing despite
regulatory changes
* Remain confident in meeting all of our financial
objectives, including our return on equity target of greater
than 25 pct in 2016
* Outlook remains positive and supportive of a growing
mortgage market
