Aug 26 Crawshaw Group Plc

* Announces appointment of Alan Richardson (38) as chief financial officer

* Alan is expected to join business on 7th September 2015 when he will be appointed a director of Crawshaw Group Plc

* Alan joins Crawshaw Group Plc from Morrisons Supermarkets Plc

* Kevin Boyd, currently Crawshaw Group Plc managing director, will be appointed chief commercial officer from 7th September 2015