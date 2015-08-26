BRIEF-Mediaset expects positive advertising revenue in Q2, not far from Q1
May 9 Mediaset executives tell a post-results analyst call:
Aug 26 Cxense ASA :
* Q2 revenue $3.5 million versus $4.1 million year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss $3.1 million versus loss $4.8 million year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Mediaset executives tell a post-results analyst call:
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pZkygm Further company coverage: