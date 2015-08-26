Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Monnari Trade SA :
* Q2 revenue 51.7 million zlotys ($14.0 million) versus 41.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating profit 11.2 million zlotys versus 6.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 10.2 million zlotys versus 6.4 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6901 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.