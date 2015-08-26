BRIEF-DST Systems files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pZkygm Further company coverage:
Aug 26 Mls Multimedia SA :
* H1 2015 turnover at 10.89 million euros ($12.53 million) versus 5.08 million euros year ago
* H1 2015 EBITDA at 3.11 million euros versus 2.51 million euros year ago
* H1 2015 net profit at 1.46 million euros versus 1.06 million euros year ago
* CEO says the company's performance is and will be influenced from the developments in Greece
Source text: bit.ly/1EVsHjQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8694 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pZkygm Further company coverage:
* Former chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo tells La7 television it would be impossible to save the airline without change to business model, even if someone were to invest "mountains of money". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome Newsroom)