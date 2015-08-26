Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 United International Enterprises Ltd :
* Says operating income amounted to $30.4 million in H1 2015, which is 2 pct higher than in H1 2014
* Q2 revenue $70.0 million versus $76.5 million year ago
* Q2 pre-tax profit $18.0 million versus $16.5 million year ago
* Board is of the view that UIE's net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for 2015 is expected to be in line with the result reported in 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.