Aug 26 Royal Imtech NV :

* Administrators say Imtech Industry International BV and Ventilex BV shares sold to Techim BV

* Irish business expected to be sold later this week (Imtech Suir Engineering Limited)

* Expected sale of Imtech Suir Engineering Limited to Endless LLP which has also expressed interest in the activities of Imtech UK

* Fruitful negotiations on sale of shares in Spanish companies (expected to be completed this weekend) Source text: bit.ly/1U5PEx1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)