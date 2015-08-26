BRIEF-Nortel Canada announces effectiveness of Settlement and Plans Support Agreement
* Nortel Canada - Nortel* Networks and Nortel Networks Limited announce effectiveness of settlement and plans support agreement entered into Oct 12, 2016
Aug 26 Royal Imtech NV :
* Administrators say Imtech Industry International BV and Ventilex BV shares sold to Techim BV
* Irish business expected to be sold later this week (Imtech Suir Engineering Limited)
* Expected sale of Imtech Suir Engineering Limited to Endless LLP which has also expressed interest in the activities of Imtech UK
* Fruitful negotiations on sale of shares in Spanish companies (expected to be completed this weekend) Source text: bit.ly/1U5PEx1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively