BRIEF-DST Systems files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed
Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed
Aug 26 IT Competence Group SE :
* H1 sales up 4.2 pct to 10.78 million euros ($12.38 million) (2014: 10.35 million euros)
* H1 EBITDA up 24 pct to 0.36 million euros (2014: 0.29 million euros)
* H1 adjusted EBITDA up 65 pct to 0.48 million euros
* H1 orders on hand increase to 10.8 million euros (2014: 10.0 million euros)
* Confirms FY forecast
($1 = 0.8707 euros)
Former chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo tells La7 television it would be impossible to save the airline without change to business model, even if someone were to invest "mountains of money".