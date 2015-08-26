Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Nasdaq OMX Tallinn:
* Says PRFoods will close list of shareholders who are entitled to receive payment related to reduction of nominal value of shares on August 28
* Says shares of PRFoods are traded cum-payment for last day on August 26, shares will go ex-payment on August 27
* Says payments in amount of 0.30 euro ($0.3444) per share will be made within term set down by legislation Source text - bit.ly/1U5EN6h
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.