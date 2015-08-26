Aug 26 Nasdaq OMX Tallinn:

* Says PRFoods will close list of shareholders who are entitled to receive payment related to reduction of nominal value of shares on August 28

* Says shares of PRFoods are traded cum-payment for last day on August 26, shares will go ex-payment on August 27

* Says payments in amount of 0.30 euro ($0.3444) per share will be made within term set down by legislation Source text - bit.ly/1U5EN6h

