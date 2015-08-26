Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Unlimited Travel Group UTG publ AB :
* Q2 EBITA 0.2 million Swedish crowns ($23,871.19) versus 0.0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 revenue 112.9 million crowns versus 88.3 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3783 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.