Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Amer Sports Oyj :
* Announces new financial targets and a new accelerated glidepath toward 2020
* Targets include net sales of at least 3.5 billion euros ($4.01 billion) with minimum mid-single digit organic, currency-neutral annual growth toward 2020
* Targets include annual EBIT growth (excluding. non-recurring items) ahead of net sales growth toward 2020
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8725 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.