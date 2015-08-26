BRIEF-Italy's Carige posts 41 mln euro Q1 loss, hit by further loan writedowns
* first-quarter net loss 41.1 million euros, after net loan writedowns of 76.2 million
Aug 26 Santam Ltd :
* Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2015
* Interim dividend of 288 cents per share, up 10 pct
* Headline earnings increased by 11 pct
* Gross written premium growth including cell captive insurance 7 pct
* H1 gross written premium 11 270 million rand versus 10 525 million rand
* Share buy-back at 190 rand per share reduced capital by 801 rand million
* Trading conditions in South African insurance industry remain very competitive in a low-growth economic environment
* Rand weakened significantly against US dollar since January 2015, which is expected to impact negatively on motor claims costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Fitch Ratings will await further clarity over the approval of President Michel Temer's reform agenda before acting on Brazil's sovereign rating, the agency's managing director for Brazil said on Tuesday.