Aug 26 Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Ltd

* Turnaround strategy is progressing as planned and is reflected in positive movement of results when compared to prior year

* Claims expenses have decreased by 25% from R1.2 billion in June 2014 to R0.9 billion.

* Net commission decreased by 4% as a result of a change in business mix.

* Premium volumes increased by 1% to R1.97 billion compared to prior year of R1.96 billion for 6 mths to June 30

* H1 net earned premium reduced by 12% to R1.4 billion from R1.6 billion in June 2014

* Decided not to declare an interim cash dividend for six months ended 30 June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: