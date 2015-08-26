Aug 26 Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Ltd
* Turnaround strategy is progressing as planned and is
reflected in positive movement of results when compared to prior
year
* Claims expenses have decreased by 25% from R1.2 billion in
June 2014 to R0.9 billion.
* Net commission decreased by 4% as a result of a change in
business mix.
* Premium volumes increased by 1% to R1.97 billion compared
to prior year of R1.96 billion for 6 mths to June 30
* H1 net earned premium reduced by 12% to R1.4 billion from
R1.6 billion in June 2014
* Decided not to declare an interim cash dividend for six
months ended 30 June 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: