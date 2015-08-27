India's Bharti Infratel Q4 profit falls 17 pct, misses estimates
May 8 Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd posted a 17 percent drop in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts' estimate, hurt by higher expenses.
Aug 27 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :
* Q2 revenue 23.3 million euros ($26.5 million) versus 35.6 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBIT 1.9 million euros versus 12.9 million euros year ago
* Q2 net profit group share 0.7 million euros versus 8.9 million euros year ago
* Order book at August 25 stood at 36.8 million euros, compared to 40.9 million euros on August 27, 2014
* Confirmation of 2015 guidance
* Sees 2015 revenue likely to be in the range of 100-115 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd posted a 17 percent drop in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts' estimate, hurt by higher expenses.
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes