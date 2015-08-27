Aug 27 CFT :

* H1 reported revenue 426.6 million Swiss francs ($448 million)versus 425.4 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 operating profit 35.9 million Swiss francs versus 26.8 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 net profit group share 21.8 million Swiss francs versus 16.4 million Swiss francs year ago

* The year-to-date adjusted revenue at end of August confirms the first half positive trend Source text - bit.ly/1JnFwYg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9523 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)