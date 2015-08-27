India's Bharti Infratel Q4 profit falls 17 pct, misses estimates
May 8 Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd posted a 17 percent drop in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts' estimate, hurt by higher expenses.
Aug 27 Zeeland Oyj :
* Q2 revenue 3.2 million euros ($3.6 million) versus 2.0 million euros last year
* Q2 EBITDA 251,000 euros versus 92,000 euros last year
* Q2 operating income 105,000 euros versus loss 35,000 euros last year
* Adjusts 2015 outlook
* Sees 2015 revenue to rise to about 12 million -14 million euros
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes