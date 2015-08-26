BRIEF-Italy's Carige posts 41 mln euro Q1 loss, hit by further loan writedowns
* first-quarter net loss 41.1 million euros, after net loan writedowns of 76.2 million
Aug 26 Comdirect Bank AG :
* Sven deglow appointed to board of managing directors of Comdirect Bank AG Source text - bit.ly/1hekotL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Fitch Ratings will await further clarity over the approval of President Michel Temer's reform agenda before acting on Brazil's sovereign rating, the agency's managing director for Brazil said on Tuesday.