BRIEF-Italy's Carige posts 41 mln euro Q1 loss, hit by further loan writedowns
* first-quarter net loss 41.1 million euros, after net loan writedowns of 76.2 million
Aug 26 Sino AG :
* To receive compensation following settlement in proceedings regarding former Schering AG, of around 110,000 euros ($125,147.00) including interest and taxes
SAO PAULO, May 9 Fitch Ratings will await further clarity over the approval of President Michel Temer's reform agenda before acting on Brazil's sovereign rating, the agency's managing director for Brazil said on Tuesday.