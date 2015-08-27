Aug 27 Option NV :

* H1 revenue 2.6 million euros ($2.95 million) versus 2.8 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT loss of 5.0 million euros versus loss of 5.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss attributable to owners of company 6.0 million euros versus loss of 6.6 million euros year ago

* H1 gross margin 42.1 percent versus 35.2 percent year ago

* The cash position decreased from 1.6 million euros at the end of 2014 to 0.9 million euros at the end of June 2015