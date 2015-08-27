BRIEF-Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.18
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT announces first quarter 2017 results
Aug 27 Baloise Holding AG :
* H1 net income (attributable to shareholders) 248.7 million Swiss francs ($261 million) (June 30, 2014: 349.9 million Swiss francs)
* H1 combined ratio (net): 92.3 percent (30 June, 2014: 93.2 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9530 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT announces first quarter 2017 results
* Espenilla picked from shortlist of at least 4 candidates (Adds background, context)