India's Bharti Infratel Q4 profit falls 17 pct, misses estimates
May 8 Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd posted a 17 percent drop in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts' estimate, hurt by higher expenses.
Aug 27 Bouvet ASA :
* Q2 operating revenues 315.7 million Norwegian crowns ($37.9 million), compared with 276.2 million Norwegian crowns in Q2 last year
* Q2 operating costs of 281.1 million crowns, compared with 252.6 million crowns in same period of 2014
* Q2 EBIT 34.6 million crowns versus 23.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT margin 11.0 percent, compared with 8.6 percent in same period of last year
* Q2 profit for period amounted to 25.4 million crowns, compared with 17.5 million crowns in same period of 2014 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.3388 Norwegian crowns)
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes