Aug 27 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* EBIT and profit forecasts for 2015 exceed previous year's
levels
* H1 profit surges to 191.0 million Swiss francs(+39.2 pct)
* H1 rental income edges up to 225.2 million Swiss
francs(+3.6 pct)
* H1 EBIT after revaluations surged by 35.8 pct versus the
previous year's period from 221.1 million Swiss francs to 300.2
million Swiss francs
* Sees FY 2015 rental income, operating profit (EBIT) and
net profit figures that noticeably surpass the respective
previous year's levels
Source text: bit.ly/1MP9Qxh
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)