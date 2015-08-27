BRIEF-Sinotruck Jinan Truck posts truck sales for April, January-April
* Says it sold 38,315 trucks in Jan-April, up 79.99 percent y/y
Aug 27 windeln.de AG :
* H1 revenues 75.0 million euros ($85.13 million) versus 40.6 million euros year ago
* H1 adjusted EBIT -4.0 million euros versus -4.5 million euros year ago
* Confirmation of forecast
* For full year 2015, windeln.de expects further growth in revenues of around 70 pct for core markets compared to 101 million euros in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 8 Shares of builder Drake & Scull (DSI) continued to sink in early trade on Monday heading for a second day of heavy losses on its revised recapitalisation programme while markets across the region were mixed.