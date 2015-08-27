BRIEF-Saudi's Jarir Marketing board recommends Q1 cash dividend
* Board recommends Q1 cash dividend of 2.2 riyals per share
Aug 27 Woolworths Holdings Ltd
* Audited group results for 52 weeks ended 28 June 2015 and cash dividend declaration and changes to board
* Group sales (including concession sales) increased by 54.9 pct, and by 12 pct excluding David Jones
* Basic and headline earnings grew by 8.3 pct and 19.4 pct respectively, and adjusted headline earnings increased by 24.3 pct
* Adjusted headline earnings per share grew by 10.4 pct. Earnings per share declined by 3.8 pct
* Believe that economic conditions in South Africa & Australia will remain constrained, especially in lower and middle-income segments of market
* Transformation and integration of David Jones is progressing ahead of expectations
* Have declared a final gross cash dividend of 150.5 cents (127.925 cents net of dividend withholding tax) per ordinary share
* Letter to stockholders highlights the strength of its board of directors and commitment to strong corporate governance