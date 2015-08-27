BRIEF-Saudi's Jarir Marketing board recommends Q1 cash dividend
* Board recommends Q1 cash dividend of 2.2 riyals per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27 Italtile Ltd
* System-Wide turnover r5,22 billion - 2014: r4,46 billion
* Earnings per share 75,9 cents - 2014: 57,4 cents
* Total ordinary dividend per share 25 cents - 2014: 19,0 cents
* Trading profit increased 21 pct to r905 million (2014: r751 million)
* Group's net asset value was 296 cents per share (2014: 243 cents per share)
* Trading environment is likely to remain largely unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board recommends Q1 cash dividend of 2.2 riyals per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Letter to stockholders highlights the strength of its board of directors and commitment to strong corporate governance