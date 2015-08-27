Aug 27 Italtile Ltd

* System-Wide turnover r5,22 billion - 2014: r4,46 billion

* Earnings per share 75,9 cents - 2014: 57,4 cents

* Total ordinary dividend per share 25 cents - 2014: 19,0 cents

* Trading profit increased 21 pct to r905 million (2014: r751 million)

* Group's net asset value was 296 cents per share (2014: 243 cents per share)

