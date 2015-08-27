BRIEF-Saudi's Jarir Marketing board recommends Q1 cash dividend
* Board recommends Q1 cash dividend of 2.2 riyals per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27 Wilbo SA W Upadlosci Ukladowej :
* H1 revenue 18.5 million zlotys ($5.0 million) versus 19.1 million zlotys year on year
* H1 operating profit 189,000 zlotys versus 109,000 zlotys year on year
* H1 net profit 86,000 zlotys versus 71,000 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7294 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommends Q1 cash dividend of 2.2 riyals per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Letter to stockholders highlights the strength of its board of directors and commitment to strong corporate governance