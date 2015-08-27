BRIEF-CDK Global announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of senior notes
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes
Aug 27 Ixonos Oyj :
* Ixonos group acquires Cresense and strengthens its user research and design know-how
* Corporate transaction requires fulfillment of certain conditions and is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2015
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing