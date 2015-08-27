Aug 27 Evolution Gaming Group publ AB :

* Q2 revenues increased by 55 percent to 17.9 million euros ($20.3 million) (11.5 million euros)

* Q2 profit for period amounted to 5.9 million euros (2.9 million euros)

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA increased by 89 percent to 7.7 million euros (4.1 million euros), corresponding to a margin of 43 percent (35 percent)

($1 = 0.8807 euros)