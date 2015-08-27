Aug 27 Openlimit Holding AG :

* H1 EBIT improved by 57 pct to -0.30 million euros (-$340,300.00)

* H1 net loss decreased by 33 pct to -0.59 million euros (compared with -0.89 million euros for first half of 2014)

* Outlook for financial year 2015 remains unchanged