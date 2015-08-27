BRIEF-CDK Global announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of senior notes
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes
Aug 27 Openlimit Holding AG :
* H1 EBIT improved by 57 pct to -0.30 million euros (-$340,300.00)
* H1 net loss decreased by 33 pct to -0.59 million euros (compared with -0.89 million euros for first half of 2014)
* Outlook for financial year 2015 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing