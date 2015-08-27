Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
Aug 27 Danish Genmab
* Says New England Journal of Medicine publishes full data set of first clinical study initiated using daratumumab monotherapy
* Says data shows daratumumab monotherapy induced durable responses in heavily pre-treated relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
* Data shows encouraging efficacy with a 36 percent response rate in the group treated with 16 mg/kg dose in part 2 of study
* 65 percent of patients who responded to treatment in the 16mg/kg dose group in part 2 of study had not experienced disease progression 12 months after the start of treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Annabella Nielsen; editing by Teis Jensen)
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage: