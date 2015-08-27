BRIEF-CDK Global announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of senior notes
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes
Aug 27 Hyperion SA :
* H1 revenue 15.2 million zlotys ($4.08 million) versus 9.0 million zlotys year on year
* H1 net profit 3.5 million zlotys versus loss of 1.1 million zlotys year on year
* H1 EBITDA 9.0 million zlotys versus 932,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7226 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing