Aug 27 Kas Bank NV :
* Reports 20 percent growth in H1 net income, excluding
non-recurring items, to 8.3 million euros ($9.42
million)compared with 6.9 million euros in H1 2014
* H1 total operational profit is 62.4 million euros versus
53.6 million euros a year ago
* Says H1 capital ratio is strong at an average of 20
percent
* Interim dividend to be 0.33 euro per share (H1 2014: 0.33
euro), an interim pay-out ratio of 59 percent
* Says operating expenses are on track, despite higher
pension costs and planned investments in operations and
strategic approach from dwpbank compensation
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1U7HaFC
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
