Aug 27 Kas Bank NV :

* Reports 20 percent growth in H1 net income, excluding non-recurring items, to 8.3 million euros ($9.42 million)compared with 6.9 million euros in H1 2014

* H1 total operational profit is 62.4 million euros versus 53.6 million euros a year ago

* Says H1 capital ratio is strong at an average of 20 percent

* Interim dividend to be 0.33 euro per share (H1 2014: 0.33 euro), an interim pay-out ratio of 59 percent

* Says operating expenses are on track, despite higher pension costs and planned investments in operations and strategic approach from dwpbank compensation